    Tinker Talks Podcast: 507th Air Refueling Wing

    TINKER AFB, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    10.29.2024

    Audio by 2nd Lt. Anthony Highland 

    72nd Air Base Wing

    On this edition of the Tinker Talks Podcast, we’re joined by the leadership team for Tinker’s own 507th Air Refueling Wing, Col. Matthew Ghormley, 507th ARW commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Darren Wiseman, 507th ARW command chief.

    They spoke about the 507th’s mission, vision, priorities, and what it means to be an Okie.

    The 507th will soon launch their own podcast, be sure to visit their social media channels (Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn) to cast your vote for the future name. Voting closes Nov. 8, 2024.

    The 507th Air Refueling Wing is the largest Air Force Reserve Command flying unit in the state of Oklahoma. The 507th ARW reports to Fourth Air Force and performs daily missions both locally and around the world in support of Air Mobility Command and U.S. Strategic Command's national emergency war order requirements, operating out of Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tinker Talks Podcast: 507th Air Refueling Wing, by 2nd Lt. Anthony Highland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

