    Chevrons - Ep 040 - Holiday Resilience

    OTIS ANGB, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    10.25.2024

    Audio by Timothy Sandland 

    102nd Intelligence Wing   

    The holidays can trigger many emotions, including challenging ones. In this episode, we talk about how the best ways to handle the inevitable stress that comes with the upcoming holiday season - for both deployers overseas and service members at home. How do we best handle our emotions? How do we take control of our reactions? How do we navigate the common stressors and triggers that arise during this time? How do we stay resilient and take care of ourselves during this time?

    Erin Faye, Massachusetts Air National Guard Military and Family Readiness Program Manager, gives her personal and professional advice to answer all these questions! If you are feeling having difficulty managing your emotions and would like to seek help, there are several different resources available to you.

    Military One Source is a 24/7 resource that is always available to military members and their families for support. If you are thinking about harming yourself or would like emotional support, get immediate help by phone: call or text 988, or reach out to the crisis hotline at 988lifeline.org. If you like this episode, subscribe anywhere you listen to your podcasts!

    Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/chevrons.podcast/?hl=en
    Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61558477243750

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.25.2024
    Date Posted: 10.25.2024 12:18
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 83166
    Filename: 2410/DOD_110646097.mp3
    Length: 00:54:45
    Location: OTIS ANGB, MASSACHUSETTS, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chevrons - Ep 040 - Holiday Resilience, by Timothy Sandland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

