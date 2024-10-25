Chevrons - Ep 040 - Holiday Resilience

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/83166" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

The holidays can trigger many emotions, including challenging ones. In this episode, we talk about how the best ways to handle the inevitable stress that comes with the upcoming holiday season - for both deployers overseas and service members at home. How do we best handle our emotions? How do we take control of our reactions? How do we navigate the common stressors and triggers that arise during this time? How do we stay resilient and take care of ourselves during this time?



Erin Faye, Massachusetts Air National Guard Military and Family Readiness Program Manager, gives her personal and professional advice to answer all these questions! If you are feeling having difficulty managing your emotions and would like to seek help, there are several different resources available to you.



Military One Source is a 24/7 resource that is always available to military members and their families for support. If you are thinking about harming yourself or would like emotional support, get immediate help by phone: call or text 988, or reach out to the crisis hotline at 988lifeline.org. If you like this episode, subscribe anywhere you listen to your podcasts!



Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/chevrons.podcast/?hl=en

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61558477243750