Raven Conversations: Episode 131 - My Guard Journey, with MAJ Sameer Puri

In this episode of Raven Conversations, we are joined by MAJ Sameer Puri, WA ARNG Chief Information Officer. MAJ Puri shares his story of coming to the US and how he ended up in the Washington National Guard.
|10.24.2024
|10.24.2024 13:42
|Newscasts
|83146
|2410/DOD_110643941.mp3
|00:19:49
|CAMP MURRAY, WASHINGTON, US
|2
|0
|0
