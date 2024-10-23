Raven Conversations: Episode 131 - My Guard Journey, with MAJ Sameer Puri

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/83146" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

In this episode of Raven Conversations, we are joined by MAJ Sameer Puri, WA ARNG Chief Information Officer. MAJ Puri shares his story of coming to the US and how he ended up in the Washington National Guard.