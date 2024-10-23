Team USASAC - Ep. 9

On this edition of Team USASAC, we learn about Cybersecurity Awareness Month and how to protect information from U.S. Army Security Assistance Command's Mike Doherty, cyber operations team lead. Mike gives us a look at the various cyber threats and how to thwart them. To learn more about USASAC, visit www.army.mil/usasac.