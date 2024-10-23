Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team USASAC - Ep. 9

    Team USASAC - Ep. 9

    HUNTSVILLE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    10.22.2024

    Audio by Kristen Pittman 

    U.S. Army Security Assistance Command

    On this edition of Team USASAC, we learn about Cybersecurity Awareness Month and how to protect information from U.S. Army Security Assistance Command's Mike Doherty, cyber operations team lead. Mike gives us a look at the various cyber threats and how to thwart them. To learn more about USASAC, visit www.army.mil/usasac.

    Date Taken: 10.22.2024
    Date Posted: 10.24.2024 10:49
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:10:36
    Year 2024
    Location: HUNTSVILLE, ALABAMA, US
    redstone arsenal
    AMC
    security assistance
    USASAC
    cybersecurity awareness month

