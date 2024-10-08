American Forces Network Benelux reports on current and future events, the Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe Safety Improvements and Strategic Warfighting Seminar, Sep. 26, 2024, for a radio broadcast out of SHAPE, Belgium. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Alexis Sandoval and Christina Carter)
|Date Taken:
|10.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.10.2024 05:41
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|82933
|Filename:
|2410/DOD_110614469.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:04
|Year
|2016
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|BE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Handover remarks and Trips & Tours, by SrA Alexis Sandoval, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
