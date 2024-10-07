At Your Service - Ep. 3 - Defense Comptrollership Program

On this edition of At Your Service, we discuss the Syracuse University Defense Comptrollership Program with Kimberly Scott, Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Army for Financial Management and Comptroller workforce development director, and Mr. Thomas Constable, Director of Defense Programs at Syracuse University. The deadline for civilian applications for the program is October 28, so listen to the podcast and submit your application!



Follow the links to the following websites in order to learn more about the programs discussed on the show:



https://www.asafm.army.mil/WDT/#defense-comptrollership-program



https://whitman.syracuse.edu/defense-programs/defense-comptrollership-program



At Your Service is a podcast created for financial management professionals by financial management professionals. The podcast is a product of the US Army Financial Management Command Public Affairs Office.