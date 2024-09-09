At Your Service - Ep. 1

The first episode of "At Your Service", a podcast brought to you by the Finance Community in order to keep members of the Finance Community informed about the latest changes and introduce key players in the Army Finance world.



In this episode, Host Sahib Singh talks to Matthew Tognarelli, Taylor Buffington, and Adam Perreault about the Army's G-Invoicing implementation.



This episode is taken from the FC Profession Series full-length video which can be found on DVIDS.