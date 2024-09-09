Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    At Your Service - Ep. 1

    At Your Service - Ep. 1

    UNITED STATES

    08.22.2024

    Audio by Brad Staggs 

    U.S. Army Financial Management Command

    The first episode of "At Your Service", a podcast brought to you by the Finance Community in order to keep members of the Finance Community informed about the latest changes and introduce key players in the Army Finance world.

    In this episode, Host Sahib Singh talks to Matthew Tognarelli, Taylor Buffington, and Adam Perreault about the Army's G-Invoicing implementation.

    This episode is taken from the FC Profession Series full-length video which can be found on DVIDS.

    Date Taken: 08.22.2024
    Date Posted: 09.13.2024 08:45
    Podcast
    Army Finance
    USAFMCOM
    At Your Service

