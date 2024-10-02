Raven Conversations: Episode 129 - Washington's 37th Adjutant General, with Maj. Gen. Gent Welsh

In this episode of Raven Conversations, we talk to the 37th Adjutant General of Washington State, Maj. Gen. Gent Welsh. Tune in to this special episode, as he shares his guard story and his vision for the Washington National Guard.