In this episode of Raven Conversations, we are joined by SFC Todd Smelcer, G4/State FLIPL Manager. Tune in, as SFC Smelcer shares his guard story and how he got into a career in comedy.
|Date Taken:
|08.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.02.2024 20:32
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|82781
|Filename:
|2410/DOD_110598924.mp3
|Length:
|00:16:46
|Location:
|CAMP MURRAY, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Raven Conversations: Episode 124 - Passion for Comedy, with SFC Todd Smelcer, by Peter Chang and Joseph Siemandel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
