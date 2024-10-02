Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Raven Conversations: Episode 124 - Passion for Comedy, with SFC Todd Smelcer

    CAMP MURRAY, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    08.29.2024

    Audio by Peter Chang and Joseph Siemandel

    Joint Force Headquarters - Washington National Guard

    In this episode of Raven Conversations, we are joined by SFC Todd Smelcer, G4/State FLIPL Manager. Tune in, as SFC Smelcer shares his guard story and how he got into a career in comedy.

    Podcast
    Public Affairs
    Washington
    National Guard
    Washington National Guard

