    DINFOS Live Episode 40 - Joint Base Andrews

    MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    09.25.2024

    Audio by Maj. David Murphy and Sgt. 1st Class Jesse Untalan

    Defense Information School

    On episode 40 of DINFOS Live, we go back on the road for a show at Joint Base Andrews. We'll learn about the unique public affairs missions of the 316th Wing, the 89th Airlift Wing and the Naval Air Facility Washington. Guests will include U.S. Air Force Maj. Katrina Cheesman, 316th Wing PA chief, and Mr. Jhi Scott, NAF Washington PA chief.

