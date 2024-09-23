AFN Kunsan Radio Update - 8th CES Fire Department & VMM 165/8th OSS

This AFN Kunsan Radio Update covers the recent joint helicopter landing zone operations by the Marine Medium Tilt Rotor Squadron 165 and 8th Operations Support Squadron. Additionally, members assigned to the 8th Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Department at Kunsan Air Base discuss how they maintain positive mental health and resiliency while being first responders. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Antwain Hanks)
|Date Taken:
|09.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.24.2024 01:46
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|82625
|Filename:
|2409/DOD_110580275.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
