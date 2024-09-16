Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Tinker Talks: Col. Jeffrey Anderson, OC-ALC Deputy Commander

    Tinker Talks: Col. Jeffrey Anderson, OC-ALC Deputy Commander

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TINKER AFB, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    09.13.2024

    Audio by Clayton Cummins 

    72nd Air Base Wing

    The deputy commander of the Oklahoma City Air Logistics Complex (OC-ALC), Col. Jeffrey Anderson, is a guest on the latest edition of the Tinker Talks Podcast. Anderson discusses everything from using Art of the Possible to improve processes and drive production to Produce to Promise, producing what is promised to the warfighter on time and on cost.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.13.2024
    Date Posted: 09.16.2024 17:02
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 82531
    Filename: 2408/DOD_110566323.mp3
    Length: 00:33:12
    Year 2024
    Genre News
    Location: TINKER AFB, OKLAHOMA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tinker Talks: Col. Jeffrey Anderson, OC-ALC Deputy Commander, by Clayton Cummins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Tinker Air Force Base

    TAGS

    Podcast
    Tinker AFB
    Oklahoma City Air Logistics Complex
    Art of the Possible
    Tinker Talks

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download