Tinker Talks: Col. Jeffrey Anderson, OC-ALC Deputy Commander

The deputy commander of the Oklahoma City Air Logistics Complex (OC-ALC), Col. Jeffrey Anderson, is a guest on the latest edition of the Tinker Talks Podcast. Anderson discusses everything from using Art of the Possible to improve processes and drive production to Produce to Promise, producing what is promised to the warfighter on time and on cost.
|Date Taken:
|09.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.16.2024 17:02
