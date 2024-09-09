Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Anchored in History - Stories of America's Navy: Ep. 7 - Of Mutts and Men

    Anchored in History - Stories of America's Navy: Ep. 7 - Of Mutts and Men

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WASHINGTON NAVY YARD, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    09.06.2024

    Audio by Clifford Davis 

    Naval History and Heritage Command

    On this episode, Gordon Calhoun, a Curator at the National Museum of the U.S. Navy, and Thomas Frezza, a Public Affairs Specialist with NHHC, discuss the animals who have served throughout U.S. Naval History. Whether they were being used as a source of nourishment for Sailors out on long journeys, as mascots for various ships, commands and institutions, or as beloved pets and crewmates, animals have always played a crucial role in the Navy. Learn about Admiral George Dewey's dog "Bob," various mascots like that of USS Connecticut (Battleship # 18), the rooster of various USS Saratoga ships, and the U.S. Naval Academy's goat. Animals continue to serve in the Navy to this day, protecting harbors, recovering objects, and helping support Sailors with the stresses of military life at sea with dogs like "Sage," "Ike," and "Captain Demo".

    Learn more about this topic and review the show notes at https://www.history.navy.mil/news-and-events/anchored-in-history/podcast-of-mutts-and-men.html

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.06.2024
    Date Posted: 09.09.2024 13:20
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 82380
    Filename: 2409/DOD_110550430.mp3
    Length: 00:34:50
    Artist Naval History and Heritage Command
    Album Anchored in History -Stories of America's Navy
    Year 2024
    Genre Podcast
    Location: WASHINGTON NAVY YARD, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 24
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Anchored in History - Stories of America's Navy: Ep. 7 - Of Mutts and Men, by Clifford Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    RELATED AUDIO

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #animal
    #cat
    #Navy
    #Sailor
    #dog
    #mascot
    #mentalhealth
    #navystrong
    #navylife
    #Sailorlife
    #NHHCPodcast

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download