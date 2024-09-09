Anchored in History - Stories of America's Navy: Ep. 7 - Of Mutts and Men

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/82380" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

On this episode, Gordon Calhoun, a Curator at the National Museum of the U.S. Navy, and Thomas Frezza, a Public Affairs Specialist with NHHC, discuss the animals who have served throughout U.S. Naval History. Whether they were being used as a source of nourishment for Sailors out on long journeys, as mascots for various ships, commands and institutions, or as beloved pets and crewmates, animals have always played a crucial role in the Navy. Learn about Admiral George Dewey's dog "Bob," various mascots like that of USS Connecticut (Battleship # 18), the rooster of various USS Saratoga ships, and the U.S. Naval Academy's goat. Animals continue to serve in the Navy to this day, protecting harbors, recovering objects, and helping support Sailors with the stresses of military life at sea with dogs like "Sage," "Ike," and "Captain Demo".



Learn more about this topic and review the show notes at https://www.history.navy.mil/news-and-events/anchored-in-history/podcast-of-mutts-and-men.html