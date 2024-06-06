Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Anchored in History - Stories of America's Navy: Ep. 6 - Artifacts of the Navy on D-Day

    WASHINGTON NAVY YARD, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2024

    Audio by Clifford Davis 

    Naval History and Heritage Command

    Commemorating the 80th Anniversary of Operation Neptune, the naval component of Operation Overlord - more formally known as D-Day, Small Arms and Ordnance Curator of the NHHC Curation Branch Dave Manning and Museum Specialist Jennie Ashton, discuss several historical artifacts within the Navy's collection that play a pivotal roll in storytelling about the largest amphibious invasion in history.

    See photos and learn more about these D-Day artifacts by visiting https://www.history.navy.mil/content/history/nhhc/our-collections/artifacts/exhibits/artifacts-related-to-d-day.html.

    Learn more about Operation Overlord (D-Day), the Invasion of Normandy at https://www.history.navy.mil/browse-by-topic/wars-conflicts-and-operations/world-war-ii/1944/overlord.html.

    For more information on Operation Neptune, the Navy's actions on D-day, visit https://www.history.navy.mil/browse-by-topic/wars-conflicts-and-operations/world-war-ii/1944/overlord/operation-neptune.html.

    To learn more about donating to ensure the preservation of the U.S. Navy's history and heritage, visit https://www.history.navy.mil/get-involved/donate-materials.html

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2024
    Date Posted: 06.06.2024 16:27
    Category: Newscasts
    Artist Naval History and Heritage Command
    Album Anchored in History -Stories of America's Navy
    Year 2024
    Genre Podcast
    Location: WASHINGTON NAVY YARD, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
