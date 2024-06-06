Anchored in History - Stories of America's Navy: Ep. 6 - Artifacts of the Navy on D-Day

Commemorating the 80th Anniversary of Operation Neptune, the naval component of Operation Overlord - more formally known as D-Day, Small Arms and Ordnance Curator of the NHHC Curation Branch Dave Manning and Museum Specialist Jennie Ashton, discuss several historical artifacts within the Navy's collection that play a pivotal roll in storytelling about the largest amphibious invasion in history.



See photos and learn more about these D-Day artifacts by visiting https://www.history.navy.mil/content/history/nhhc/our-collections/artifacts/exhibits/artifacts-related-to-d-day.html.



Learn more about Operation Overlord (D-Day), the Invasion of Normandy at https://www.history.navy.mil/browse-by-topic/wars-conflicts-and-operations/world-war-ii/1944/overlord.html.



For more information on Operation Neptune, the Navy's actions on D-day, visit https://www.history.navy.mil/browse-by-topic/wars-conflicts-and-operations/world-war-ii/1944/overlord/operation-neptune.html.



To learn more about donating to ensure the preservation of the U.S. Navy's history and heritage, visit https://www.history.navy.mil/get-involved/donate-materials.html