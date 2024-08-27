The DINFOS Way - Ep. 19 - ATSD (PA) Interview

On this episode, Defense Information School instructor and host Jack Rous welcomes a special guest: Chris Meagher, Assistant to the Secretary of Defense for Public Affairs. As the principal advisor on public information and the lead spokesperson for the Department of Defense, Mr. Meagher shares insights into his role, public affairs strategy, and his vision for the future of military communication. Don’t miss this in-depth discussion!