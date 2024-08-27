Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The DINFOS Way - Ep. 19 - ATSD (PA) Interview

    UNITED STATES

    09.02.2024

    Audio by Peter Robertson 

    Defense Information School

    On this episode, Defense Information School instructor and host Jack Rous welcomes a special guest: Chris Meagher, Assistant to the Secretary of Defense for Public Affairs. As the principal advisor on public information and the lead spokesperson for the Department of Defense, Mr. Meagher shares insights into his role, public affairs strategy, and his vision for the future of military communication. Don’t miss this in-depth discussion!

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.02.2024
    Date Posted: 09.05.2024 16:34
    Category: Interviews
    Audio ID: 82335
    Filename: 2409/DOD_110545203.mp3
    Length: 00:43:25
    Location: US
    Web Views: 56
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The DINFOS Way - Ep. 19 - ATSD (PA) Interview, by Peter Robertson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

