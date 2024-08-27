AFN Benelux Newsbreak: USSFEURAF COC and Build it with Bricks

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/82286" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

American Forces Network Benelux reports on future and past events, the U.S. Space Forces Europe and Africa change of command and the Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe International Library build it with bricks event, Aug. 19, 2024, for a radio broadcast out of SHAPE, Belgium. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airmen Aaron Edwards and Josiah Brown)