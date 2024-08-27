Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Benelux Newsbreak: USSFEURAF COC and Build it with Bricks

    SHAPE, HAINAUT (WAL), BELGIUM

    08.19.2024

    Audio by Senior Airman Josiah Brown and Senior Airman Aaron Edwards

    AFN Benelux

    American Forces Network Benelux reports on future and past events, the U.S. Space Forces Europe and Africa change of command and the Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe International Library build it with bricks event, Aug. 19, 2024, for a radio broadcast out of SHAPE, Belgium. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airmen Aaron Edwards and Josiah Brown)

    Date Taken: 08.19.2024
    Date Posted: 09.03.2024 08:58
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 82286
    Filename: 2409/DOD_110540478.mp3
    Length: 00:01:47
    Location: SHAPE, HAINAUT (WAL), BE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    Space Force

