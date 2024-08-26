DINFOS Live Episode 39 - Demystifying After Effects

On this month's episode of DINFOS Live, we welcome Adobe's director of strategic development professional video, David Helmly, onto the show to talk to us about After Effects and how it can be leveraged to support commanders' priorities. Dave will demonstrate several tools and techniques with After Effects that viewers can easily integrate into their projects.