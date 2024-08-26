Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DINFOS Live Episode 39 - Demystifying After Effects

    FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    08.28.2024

    Audio by Maj. David Murphy 

    Defense Information School

    On this month's episode of DINFOS Live, we welcome Adobe's director of strategic development professional video, David Helmly, onto the show to talk to us about After Effects and how it can be leveraged to support commanders' priorities. Dave will demonstrate several tools and techniques with After Effects that viewers can easily integrate into their projects.

    Date Taken: 08.28.2024
    Date Posted: 08.29.2024 17:36
    Length: 00:45:29
    Location: FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MARYLAND, US
    This work, DINFOS Live Episode 39 - Demystifying After Effects, by Maj. David Murphy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Live
    DINFOS
    After Effects
    Adobe
    motion graphics

