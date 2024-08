Marine Minute: 34-24 (Audio Version)

WELCOME, I’M CPL. KAYLA HALLORAN WITH YOUR MARINE MINUTE.

U.S. MARINES WITH THE 15TH MARINE EXPEDITIONARY UNIT AND REPUBLIC OF KOREA MARINES WITH 1ST ROK MARINE DIVISION, HONE THEIR MARKSMANSHIP SKILLS AT LIVE-FIRE RANGES AT SEGYEH-RI, SOUTH KOREA.

INTEGRATED TRAINING LIKE THIS ALLOWS FOR ON THE GROUND, FIRST-HAND EXCHANGE OF KNOWLEDGE AND EXPERIENCE BETWEEN U.S. AND ROK MARINES. THIS STRENGHTENS THE ALLIANCE BETWEEN OUR NATIONS, AND THE PARTNERSHIP BETWEEN OUR MARINES.

OUR PHOTOS OF THE WEEK WERE TAKEN BY CPL. DEAN GURULE FEATURING MARINES WITH THE 15TH MARINE EXPEDITIONARY UNIT DISPLAYING STATIC AIRCRAFT AND PROVIDING IN-DEPTH KNOWLEDGE TO ROK ARMY FLIGHT STUDENTS ON THE CAPABILITIES OF THE MV-22B OSPREY.

THAT’S YOUR MARINE MINUTE. FOR MORE STORIES VISIT MARINES.MIL AND ALL THE MARINE CORPS SOCIAL MEDIA PAGES. SEMPER FIDELIS.