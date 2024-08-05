Raven Conversations: Episode 122 - Amazon Web Services ADC Engineer, with SrA Khoa Tran

In this episode of Raven Conversations, we welcome SrA Khoa Tran, an ADC Engineer for Amazon Web Services. Tran shares his journey into the Washington National Guard as a first-generation immigrant to the US and how the skills he acquired in the National Guard played a role in his civilian career.
|Date Taken:
|08.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.07.2024 11:33
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|81894
|Filename:
|2408/DOD_110491883.mp3
|Length:
|00:08:56
|Location:
|CAMP MURRAY, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
