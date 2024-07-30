Palmetto Guardian - Episode 170

On this episode of the Palmetto Guardian Staff Sgt. Chelsea Weaver aka Hollywood, heads to the field to cover the Child and Youth Program 2024 Youth Camp. She talks with campers, junior/senior counselors and staff about their experience during the week long camp. They dive into their favorite activities, what they look forward to most next year and a little advice to those future first time campers. This year also marks the 30th anniversary of the SCNG child and youth programs hosting the youth camp at Camp Bob Cooper. The Palmetto Guardian is hosted by Staff Sgt. Chelsea Weaver with the South Carolina National Guard Public Affairs office.
|07.29.2024
|08.04.2024 13:14
|Newscasts
|00:23:32
|2024
|SUMMERTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
