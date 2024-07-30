Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Palmetto Guardian - Episode 170

    SUMMERTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2024

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Chelsea Weaver 

    South Carolina National Guard

    On this episode of the Palmetto Guardian Staff Sgt. Chelsea Weaver aka Hollywood, heads to the field to cover the Child and Youth Program 2024 Youth Camp. She talks with campers, junior/senior counselors and staff about their experience during the week long camp. They dive into their favorite activities, what they look forward to most next year and a little advice to those future first time campers. This year also marks the 30th anniversary of the SCNG child and youth programs hosting the youth camp at Camp Bob Cooper. The Palmetto Guardian is hosted by Staff Sgt. Chelsea Weaver with the South Carolina National Guard Public Affairs office.

    south carolina national guard
    youth camp
    child and youth programs
    palmetto guardian
    military podcast
    camp bob cooper

