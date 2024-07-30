Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Inside Iwakuni Radio News: BHC Namesake, Japanese Salamanders, NCO Resiliency Day

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    05.24.2024

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jeffrey Kempton 

    AFN Iwakuni

    Inside Iwakuni Radio Newscast covering the Iwakuni Naval Family Branch Health Clinic's remembrance event, conservation efforts for the Japanese salamanders in the Tottori prefecture and an NCO resiliency day held by Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron 12. Narrated by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Taylor DiMartino and Cpl. Ryan Ulibarri. AFN Iwakuni provides service to U.S. military members, civilians and their families stationed on and around MCAS Iwakuni (U.S. Navy audio file by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jeff D. Kempton)

