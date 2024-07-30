This is the final call of the 2024 flow test. The average daily release rate from Fort Peck is 8,000 cfs and monitoring of pallid sturgeon continues. However, there is no indication of spawning therefore a drift flow was not undertaken. An update on the Wolf Point and Culbertson gauges was provided. Monitoring from the test such as pool levels, erosion, dam safety, etc., will continue once the test is complete later this fall.
|Date Taken:
|07.31.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2024 17:13
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|81781
|Filename:
|2407/DOD_110476479.mp3
|Length:
|00:18:12
|Artist
|Missouri River Water Management Division
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Spoken, Podcast
|Location:
|OMAHA, NEBRASKA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Missouri River Basin Water Management - Fort Peck Test Flows - Weekly Call - 07/31/24, by Eileen Williamson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
