    Missouri River Basin Water Management - Fort Peck Test Flows - Weekly Call - 07/31/24

    Missouri River Basin Water Management - Fort Peck Test Flows - Weekly Call - 07/31/24

    OMAHA, NEBRASKA, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2024

    Audio by Eileen Williamson 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Northwestern Division

    This is the final call of the 2024 flow test. The average daily release rate from Fort Peck is 8,000 cfs and monitoring of pallid sturgeon continues. However, there is no indication of spawning therefore a drift flow was not undertaken. An update on the Wolf Point and Culbertson gauges was provided. Monitoring from the test such as pool levels, erosion, dam safety, etc., will continue once the test is complete later this fall.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.31.2024
    Date Posted: 07.31.2024 17:13
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 81781
    Filename: 2407/DOD_110476479.mp3
    Length: 00:18:12
    Artist Missouri River Water Management Division
    Year 2024
    Genre Spoken, Podcast
    Location: OMAHA, NEBRASKA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Missouri River Basin Water Management - Fort Peck Test Flows - Weekly Call - 07/31/24, by Eileen Williamson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Releases
    Biological Opinion
    Pallid Sturgeon
    FortPeckTestFlow

