In this episode of Raven Conversations, we are joined by SMSgt Chris Martin, Superintendent of the 194th Security Forces Squadron. Tune in to see what it takes to be a part of the Security Force Squadron.
|Date Taken:
|07.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2024 15:11
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|81778
|Filename:
|2407/DOD_110476349.mp3
|Length:
|00:09:52
|Location:
|CAMP MURRAY, WASHINGTON, US
This work, Raven Conversations: Episode 120 - 194th Security Forces Squadron, with SMSgt Chris Martin, by Joseph Siemandel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
