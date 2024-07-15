Na Koa Exchange Episode 3.1 Chiefʻs Nine - Leadership Spectrum -part 1

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/81519" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

The HIDOD podcast, the Na Koa Exchange, is featuring the Command Senior Enlisted Advisor, Command Chief Master Sgt. Zandra Fox. The CSEL’s series called the “Chief’s 9” will have 9 episodes on her initiatives that feature Guardsmen “talking story” and sharing insights. Join them as they talk about the spectrum of leadership styles. The guests for this show are Staff Sgt. Angie Alcala, Small Group Leader Instructor/HR NCO, Hawaii Army National Guard and Senior Master Sgt. Kristopher Barrientes, 154 Comptroller Flight | Financial Management Superintendent