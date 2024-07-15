Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Na Koa Exchange Episode 3.1 Chiefʻs Nine - Leadership Spectrum -part 1

    Na Koa Exchange Episode 3.1 Chiefʻs Nine - Leadership Spectrum -part 1

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2024

    Audio by Master Sgt. Andrew Jackson 

    State of Hawaii, Department of Defense, Public Affairs Office

    The HIDOD podcast, the Na Koa Exchange, is featuring the Command Senior Enlisted Advisor, Command Chief Master Sgt. Zandra Fox. The CSEL’s series called the “Chief’s 9” will have 9 episodes on her initiatives that feature Guardsmen “talking story” and sharing insights. Join them as they talk about the spectrum of leadership styles. The guests for this show are Staff Sgt. Angie Alcala, Small Group Leader Instructor/HR NCO, Hawaii Army National Guard and Senior Master Sgt. Kristopher Barrientes, 154 Comptroller Flight | Financial Management Superintendent

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2024
    Date Posted: 07.15.2024 14:25
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 81519
    Filename: 2407/DOD_110442176.mp3
    Length: 00:32:37
    Location: HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Na Koa Exchange Episode 3.1 Chiefʻs Nine - Leadership Spectrum -part 1, by MSgt Andrew Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    podcast
    Na Koa Exchange
    Na koa Exchange - Chief's Nine - Episode 3.1 Leadership Spectrum
    Leadership Style

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download