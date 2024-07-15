The HIDOD podcast, the Na Koa Exchange, is featuring the Command Senior Enlisted Advisor, Command Chief Master Sgt. Zandra Fox. The CSEL’s series called the “Chief’s 9” will have 9 episodes on her initiatives that feature Guardsmen “talking story” and sharing insights. Join them as they talk about the spectrum of leadership styles. The guests for this show are Staff Sgt. Angie Alcala, Small Group Leader Instructor/HR NCO, Hawaii Army National Guard and Senior Master Sgt. Kristopher Barrientes, 154 Comptroller Flight | Financial Management Superintendent
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2024 14:25
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|81519
|Filename:
|2407/DOD_110442176.mp3
|Length:
|00:32:37
|Location:
|HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Na Koa Exchange Episode 3.1 Chiefʻs Nine - Leadership Spectrum -part 1, by MSgt Andrew Jackson, identified by DVIDS
