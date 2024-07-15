Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFN Benelux Newsbreak: Self-Care and SHAPE Fest

    AFN Benelux Newsbreak: Self-Care and SHAPE Fest

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SHAPE, HAINAUT (WAL), BELGIUM

    07.15.2024

    Audio by Senior Airman Josiah Brown 

    AFN Benelux

    American Forces Network Benelux reports on current and past events, the importance of self-care and the Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe Festival , July 15, 2024, for a radio broadcast out of SHAPE, Belgium. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airmen Alexis Sandoval and Josiah Brown)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2024
    Date Posted: 07.15.2024 07:08
    Category: Interviews
    Audio ID: 81505
    Filename: 2407/DOD_110441427.mp3
    Length: 00:02:05
    Year 2024
    Location: SHAPE, HAINAUT (WAL), BE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Benelux Newsbreak: Self-Care and SHAPE Fest, by SrA Josiah Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Belgium
    SHAPE Fest
    Self-care

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download