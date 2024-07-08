The second test flows from Fort Peck Dam to comply with the 2018 Biological Opinion resumed with a lower peak set at Wolf Point, Montana of 20,000 cfs. The average daily release rate from Fort Peck is 8,000 cfs and monitoring of the flow's effects continue.
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.10.2024 20:00
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|81397
|Filename:
|2407/DOD_110434413.mp3
|Length:
|00:18:30
|Artist
|Missouri River Water Management Division
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Spoken, Podcast
|Location:
|OMAHA, NEBRASKA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Missouri River Basin Water Management - Fort Peck Test Flows - Weekly Call - 07/10/24, by Eileen Williamson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT