In this episode of Raven Conversations, we are joined by the McGill brothers, MSgt Joel McGill and TSgt John McGill. The brothers share their experience serving in the Washington National Guard together. They also talk about the Multi-Capable Airman Course which they recently graduated from.
|Date Taken:
|07.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.09.2024 17:02
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|81369
|Filename:
|2407/DOD_110431308.mp3
|Length:
|00:18:16
|Location:
|CAMP MURRAY, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Raven Conversations: Episode 119 - Brothers serving in the Washington National Guard, with the McGill Brothers, by Joseph Siemandel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
