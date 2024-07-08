Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Raven Conversations: Episode 119 - Brothers serving in the Washington National Guard, with the McGill Brothers

    CAMP MURRAY, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    07.09.2024

    Audio by Joseph Siemandel  

    Joint Force Headquarters - Washington National Guard

    In this episode of Raven Conversations, we are joined by the McGill brothers, MSgt Joel McGill and TSgt John McGill. The brothers share their experience serving in the Washington National Guard together. They also talk about the Multi-Capable Airman Course which they recently graduated from.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.09.2024
    Date Posted: 07.09.2024 17:02
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 81369
    Filename: 2407/DOD_110431308.mp3
    Length: 00:18:16
    Location: CAMP MURRAY, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Raven Conversations: Episode 119 - Brothers serving in the Washington National Guard, with the McGill Brothers, by Joseph Siemandel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    Podcast
    Public Affairs
    Washington
    National Guard
    Washington National Guard

