Raven Conversations: Episode 119 - Brothers serving in the Washington National Guard, with the McGill Brothers

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/81369" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

In this episode of Raven Conversations, we are joined by the McGill brothers, MSgt Joel McGill and TSgt John McGill. The brothers share their experience serving in the Washington National Guard together. They also talk about the Multi-Capable Airman Course which they recently graduated from.