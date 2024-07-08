Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Missouri River Basin Water Management - Flood Response - Ad hoc Call - 07/08/24

    OMAHA, NEBRASKA, UNITED STATES

    07.08.2024

    Audio by Eileen Williamson 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Northwestern Division

    The FINAL ad-hoc call. The Missouri River continues to drop below flood stage. The Kansas City and Omaha Districts are preparing for post-flood assessments and repairs. Gavins Point Dam releases have increased to 15,000 cfs as a return to normal operations.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.08.2024
    Date Posted: 07.08.2024 16:04
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 81343
    Filename: 2407/DOD_110429406.mp3
    Length: 00:19:37
    Artist Missouri River Water Management Division
    Year 2024
    Genre Spoken, Podcast
    Location: OMAHA, NEBRASKA, US
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Missouri River Basin Water Management - Flood Response - Ad hoc Call - 07/08/24, by Eileen Williamson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Flood Response
    Missouri River
    Runoff

