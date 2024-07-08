Missouri River Basin Water Management - Flood Response - Ad hoc Call - 07/08/24

The FINAL ad-hoc call. The Missouri River continues to drop below flood stage. The Kansas City and Omaha Districts are preparing for post-flood assessments and repairs. Gavins Point Dam releases have increased to 15,000 cfs as a return to normal operations.
|Date Taken:
|07.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2024 16:04
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|81343
|Filename:
|2407/DOD_110429406.mp3
|Length:
|00:19:37
|Artist
|Missouri River Water Management Division
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Spoken, Podcast
|Location:
|OMAHA, NEBRASKA, US
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
