Missouri River Basin Water Management - Fort Peck Test Flows - Weekly Call - 07/03/24

Test flows from Fort Peck Dam to comply with the 2018 Biological Opinion were recommenced Monday, June 17 after a delay. The test flow's second peak resumed but with a lower peak set at Wolf Point, Montana of 20,000 cfs. Flows continue stepping down, the spillway gates have closed, and a peak release of 8,000 cfs is scheduled for July 6.
|07.03.2024
|07.03.2024 16:26
|Newscasts
|81296
|2407/DOD_110425238.mp3
|00:13:24
|Missouri River Water Management Division
|2024
|Spoken, Podcast
|OMAHA, NEBRASKA, US
|3
|0
|0
