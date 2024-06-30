Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Raven Conversations: Episode 118 - NGB Strategic Plans Integration Branch, with MAJ Jack Meeker

    CAMP MURRAY, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    07.03.2024

    Audio by Joseph Siemandel  

    Joint Force Headquarters - Washington National Guard

    In this episode of Raven Conversations, we are joined by MAJ Jack Meeker from the National Guard Bureau's Strategic Plans Integration Branch. Tune in as he shares his experience working in the Strategic Plans Integration Branch for NGB as a member of the Washington National Guard.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.03.2024
    Date Posted: 07.03.2024 09:56
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 81289
    Filename: 2407/DOD_110424276.mp3
    Length: 00:14:57
    Location: CAMP MURRAY, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Raven Conversations: Episode 118 - NGB Strategic Plans Integration Branch, with MAJ Jack Meeker, by Joseph Siemandel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    Podcast
    Public Affairs
    Washington
    National Guard
    Washington National Guard

