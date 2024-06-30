Raven Conversations: Episode 118 - NGB Strategic Plans Integration Branch, with MAJ Jack Meeker

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/81289" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

In this episode of Raven Conversations, we are joined by MAJ Jack Meeker from the National Guard Bureau's Strategic Plans Integration Branch. Tune in as he shares his experience working in the Strategic Plans Integration Branch for NGB as a member of the Washington National Guard.