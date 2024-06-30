Raven Conversations: Episode 118 - NGB Strategic Plans Integration Branch, with MAJ Jack Meeker

In this episode of Raven Conversations, we are joined by MAJ Jack Meeker from the National Guard Bureau's Strategic Plans Integration Branch. Tune in as he shares his experience working in the Strategic Plans Integration Branch for NGB as a member of the Washington National Guard.
|Date Taken:
|07.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.03.2024 09:56
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|81289
|Filename:
|2407/DOD_110424276.mp3
|Length:
|00:14:57
|Location:
|CAMP MURRAY, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
