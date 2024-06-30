The Kansas City District prepares for the Missouri River crest to reach the area. and the Omaha District continues levee surveillance as they transition to post-flood recovery. Gavins Point Dam releases remain at 13,000 cfs.
|Date Taken:
|07.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2024 15:05
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|81248
|Filename:
|2407/DOD_110422713.mp3
|Length:
|00:19:30
|Artist
|Missouri River Water Management Division
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Spoken, Podcast
|Location:
|OMAHA, NEBRASKA, US
|Web Views:
|47
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Missouri River Basin Water Management - Flood Response - Ad hoc Call - 07/02/24, by Eileen Williamson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT