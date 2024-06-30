The DINFOS Way - Ep. 18 - Celebrating 60 Years

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/81236" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

On this episode, Defense information School instructor and show host Jack Rous is joined by former DINFOS Public Affairs Officer and current instructor Pete Robertson to discuss our school’s upcoming 60th anniversary! We talk about the events and celebrations we’re having, the history of DINFOS, and where we’re heading in the future. Listen for some stories mixed in from current DINFOS instructors about their favorite school memories, and what our institution means to them.