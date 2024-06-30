The DINFOS Way - Ep. 18 - Celebrating 60 Years

On this episode, Defense information School instructor and show host Jack Rous is joined by former DINFOS Public Affairs Officer and current instructor Pete Robertson to discuss our school’s upcoming 60th anniversary! We talk about the events and celebrations we’re having, the history of DINFOS, and where we’re heading in the future. Listen for some stories mixed in from current DINFOS instructors about their favorite school memories, and what our institution means to them.
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2024 10:28
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|81236
|Filename:
|2407/DOD_110421775.mp3
|Length:
|00:43:57
|Location:
|FORT MEADE, MARYLAND, US
|Web Views:
|19
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
