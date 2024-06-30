Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The DINFOS Way - Ep. 18 - Celebrating 60 Years

    FORT MEADE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2024

    Audio by Lorne Neff and Peter Robertson

    Defense Information School

    On this episode, Defense information School instructor and show host Jack Rous is joined by former DINFOS Public Affairs Officer and current instructor Pete Robertson to discuss our school’s upcoming 60th anniversary! We talk about the events and celebrations we’re having, the history of DINFOS, and where we’re heading in the future. Listen for some stories mixed in from current DINFOS instructors about their favorite school memories, and what our institution means to them.

    TAGS

    Defense Information School
    DINFOS
    dinfos hall of fame
    DINFOS at 60
    DINFOS 60

