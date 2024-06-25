As the flood's crest moves down the Missouri River, following heavy rains, the Omaha and Kansas City Districts are providing support to local communities and levee sponsors. Fort Randall Dam will begin power generation and Gavins Point Dam is lowering releases to 16,000 cfs.
|06.27.2024
|06.27.2024 16:25
|Newscasts
|81173
|2406/DOD_110413471.mp3
|00:21:29
|Missouri River Water Management Division
|2024
|Spoken, Podcast
|OMAHA, NEBRASKA, US
|8
|0
|0
This work, Missouri River Basin Water Management - Flood Response - Ad hoc Call - 06/27/24, by Eileen Williamson
