Missouri River Basin Water Management - Flood Response - Ad hoc Call - 06/25/24

Extremely high unregulated tributary flows following heavy rains have led to destructive flooding along the tributaries and will send floodwaters into the Missouri River. Fort Randall Dam is operating with minimal releases and Gavins Point dam continues releases at 24,000 cfs with 15,000 cfs through the spillway and 9,000 cfs through the powerhouse. Even with the lower than normal release, high flows more than 90,000 cfs on the unregulated Big Sioux River are contributing to high stage forecasts on the Missouri River.