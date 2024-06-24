Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Missouri River Basin Water Management - Flood Response - Ad hoc Call - 06/24/24

    OMAHA, NEBRASKA, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2024

    Audio by Eileen Williamson 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Northwestern Division

    Extremely high unregulated tributary flows following heavy rains have led to destructive flooding along the tributaries and will send floodwaters into the Missouri River. Fort Randall Dam is operating with minimal releases and Gavins Point dam has releases lowered to 24,000 cfs with 15,000 cfs through the spillway and 9,000 cfs through the powerhouse. Even with the lower than normal release, high flows more than 90,000 cfs on the unregulated Big Sioux River are contributing to high stage forecasts on the Missouri River.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2024
    Date Posted: 06.24.2024 16:38
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 81097
    Filename: 2406/DOD_110404194.mp3
    Length: 00:47:50
    Artist MIssouri River Water Management Division
    Year 2024
    Genre Spoken, Podcast
    Location: OMAHA, NEBRASKA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Missouri River Basin Water Management - Flood Response - Ad hoc Call - 06/24/24, by Eileen Williamson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Iowa
    Flooding
    Nebraska
    South Dakota
    Missouri River

