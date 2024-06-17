Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Missouri River Basin Water Management - Storm Response - Ad hoc Call - 06/23/24

    Missouri River Basin Water Management - Storm Response - Ad hoc Call - 06/23/24

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OMAHA, NEBRASKA, UNITED STATES

    06.23.2024

    Audio by Eileen Williamson 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Northwestern Division

    Heavy rains rainfall and forecast inflows into the Gavins Point reservoir from the Niobrara River, and other tributaries, have spurred release changes at Fort Randall and Gavins Point dams. Additionally, the Omaha District and Kansas City District Emergency Operations Centers have activated to provide response to local communities.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.23.2024
    Date Posted: 06.23.2024 19:41
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 81086
    Filename: 2406/DOD_110402324.mp3
    Length: 00:36:10
    Artist Missouri River Water Management Division
    Year 2024
    Genre Spoken
    Location: OMAHA, NEBRASKA, US
    Web Views: 29
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Missouri River Basin Water Management - Storm Response - Ad hoc Call - 06/23/24, by Eileen Williamson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Water Management
    Missouri River
    Runoff
    Conference Call
    Ad Hoc Call

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT