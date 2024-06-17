Missouri River Basin Water Management - Storm Response - Ad hoc Call - 06/23/24

Heavy rains rainfall and forecast inflows into the Gavins Point reservoir from the Niobrara River, and other tributaries, have spurred release changes at Fort Randall and Gavins Point dams. Additionally, the Omaha District and Kansas City District Emergency Operations Centers have activated to provide response to local communities.
|06.23.2024
|06.23.2024 19:41
|Newscasts
|81086
|2406/DOD_110402324.mp3
|00:36:10
|Missouri River Water Management Division
|2024
|Spoken
|OMAHA, NEBRASKA, US
|29
|1
|1
