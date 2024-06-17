In this episode of Raven Conversations, we are joined by Army Aviation Sustainment Facility Supervisor, CPT Taylor Payne. He shares his Guard story, his families ties to service and how he has become involved with the State Partnership Program and National Guard Association.
This work, Raven Conversations: Episode 116 - Capt Taylor Payne, by Peter Chang and Joseph Siemandel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
