Missouri River Basin Water Management - Fort Peck Test Flows - Weekly Call - 06/12/24

Test flows from Fort Peck Dam to comply with the 2018 Biological Opinion were scheduled to start increasing this week to 22,000 cfs. However, flow increases are delayed due to the Missouri River gage at Williston's forecast stage of 22.6 feet on June 15. A test protocol halts or delays release increases if the Williston gage is forecast to go about 22 feet.
|06.12.2024
|06.12.2024 22:45
|Newscasts
|80938
|2406/DOD_110379039.mp3
|00:26:37
|Missouri River Basin Water Management Division
|2024
|Spoken, Podcast
|OMAHA, NEBRASKA, US
|1
|0
|0
