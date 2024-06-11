Raven Conversations: Episode 115 - Washington National Guard Marksmanship Team

In this episode of Raven Conversations, we are joined by SGT Edward Oh and SPC Nathan Hean. The two service members talk about the Washington National Guard Marksmanship Team and their experiences competing in various competitions.







