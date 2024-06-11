Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Conversations with the commander: SHAPE BSG

    BELGIUM

    06.12.2024

    Audio by Senior Airman Josiah Brown 

    AFN Benelux

    U.S. Army Col. Andy Croy, the Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe Base Support Group commander, talks live on American Forces Network Benelux to answer questions from the community on SHAPE, Belgium, June 12, 2024. This radio series provides community members with a forum with leadership to ask their questions and learn more about SHAPE BSG initiatives. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Josiah Brown)

    Date Taken: 06.12.2024
    Date Posted: 06.12.2024 05:50
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 80917
    Filename: 2406/DOD_110376611.mp3
    Length: 00:17:52
    Year 2024
    Genre Blues
    Location: BE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Conversations with the commander: SHAPE BSG, by SrA Josiah Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NATO
    AFN
    DMA
    Benelux

