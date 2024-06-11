Conversations with the commander: SHAPE BSG

U.S. Army Col. Andy Croy, the Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe Base Support Group commander, talks live on American Forces Network Benelux to answer questions from the community on SHAPE, Belgium, June 12, 2024. This radio series provides community members with a forum with leadership to ask their questions and learn more about SHAPE BSG initiatives. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Josiah Brown)
|06.12.2024
|06.12.2024 05:50
|Newscasts
|80917
|2406/DOD_110376611.mp3
|00:17:52
|2024
|Blues
|BE
|2
|0
|0
