Missouri River Basin Water Management - Call - 6/06/2024

May runoff for the Basin above Sioux City, Iowa was 3.5 MAF,104% of average. The annual runoff forecast above Sioux City, Iowa is 21.0 MAF, 82% of average, and 1.8 MAF higher than last month’s forecast. System storage is currently 55.0 MAF, 1.1 MAF below the top of the carryover multiple use zone. During May, System storage increased 1.0 MAF.
|06.06.2024
|06.11.2024 17:42
|Newscasts
|80907
|2406/DOD_110375527.mp3
|00:26:08
|Missouri River Basin Water Management Division
|2024
|Spoken Podcast
|OMAHA, NEBRASKA, US
|7
|0
|0
