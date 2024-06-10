Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Missouri River Basin Water Management - Call - 6/06/2024

    OMAHA, NEBRASKA, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2024

    Audio by Eileen Williamson 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Northwestern Division

    May runoff for the Basin above Sioux City, Iowa was 3.5 MAF,104% of average. The annual runoff forecast above Sioux City, Iowa is 21.0 MAF, 82% of average, and 1.8 MAF higher than last month’s forecast. System storage is currently 55.0 MAF, 1.1 MAF below the top of the carryover multiple use zone. During May, System storage increased 1.0 MAF.

    Date Taken: 06.06.2024
    Date Posted: 06.11.2024 17:42
    Category: Newscasts
    Location: OMAHA, NEBRASKA, US
    Drought
    Missouri River
    Runoff
    Reservoir Storage

