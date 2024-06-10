Missouri River Basin Water Management - Call - 6/06/2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/80907" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

May runoff for the Basin above Sioux City, Iowa was 3.5 MAF,104% of average. The annual runoff forecast above Sioux City, Iowa is 21.0 MAF, 82% of average, and 1.8 MAF higher than last month’s forecast. System storage is currently 55.0 MAF, 1.1 MAF below the top of the carryover multiple use zone. During May, System storage increased 1.0 MAF.