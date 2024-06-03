The DINFOS Way - Ep. 17 - Big League Public Affairs

On this episode, Defense Information School instructor and show host Jack Rous sits down with Sean Hudson, the Washington Nationals Director of Military Affairs. He’s a former military communicator and public affairs professional who’s taken the lessons he learned in the service into the world of professional sports. Join us as they discuss what it’s like to run day-to-day PA for a major sports team, how to handle social media pitfalls and challenges at a worldwide scale, and some positive reminders of effective communications techniques and how our service skills are adaptable anywhere, even in baseball.