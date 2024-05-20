Raven Conversations: Episode 113 - 133rd Army National Guard Band, with WO1 Matt Wenman

In this episode of Raven Conversations, we are joined by 133rd Army National Guard Band Director, WO1 Matt Wenman. Tune in as we talk about the 133rd Army National Guard Band and how you can join the band.