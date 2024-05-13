Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tinker Talks Podcast: Lt. Col. Matt Stillman, 72nd Security Forces Squadron

    TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OK, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2024

    Audio by Clayton Cummins 

    72nd Air Base Wing

    The mission of Air Force defenders, also known as Security Forces, involves much more than just checking ID cards at base entry gates.

    The 72 Security Forces Squadron at Tinker Air Force Base carries a wide range of responsibilities from defending the base, conducting installation law enforcement, handling combat arms and military working dogs. These defenders deploy globally to secure Department of the Air Force, joint service, coalition forces and their bases and assets under their protection.

    To recognize and thank our defenders, Team Tinker will take part in National Police Week designated as May 10-17.

    Several events are scheduled to observe Police Week including an opening and closing ceremony, bowling and golf tournament, ruck, defenders challenge and final guard mount.

    In the latest edition of the Tinker Talks Podcast, Lt. Col. Matthew Stillman, 72nd Security Forces Squadron commander, discusses more about the contribution of the 72nd Security Forces Squadron to Team Tinker, police week and improvements made to gate entry across the installation.

    TAGS

    Tinker Air Force Base

