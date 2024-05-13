Tinker Talks Podcast: Lt. Col. Matt Stillman, 72nd Security Forces Squadron

The mission of Air Force defenders, also known as Security Forces, involves much more than just checking ID cards at base entry gates.



The 72 Security Forces Squadron at Tinker Air Force Base carries a wide range of responsibilities from defending the base, conducting installation law enforcement, handling combat arms and military working dogs. These defenders deploy globally to secure Department of the Air Force, joint service, coalition forces and their bases and assets under their protection.



To recognize and thank our defenders, Team Tinker will take part in National Police Week designated as May 10-17.



Several events are scheduled to observe Police Week including an opening and closing ceremony, bowling and golf tournament, ruck, defenders challenge and final guard mount.



In the latest edition of the Tinker Talks Podcast, Lt. Col. Matthew Stillman, 72nd Security Forces Squadron commander, discusses more about the contribution of the 72nd Security Forces Squadron to Team Tinker, police week and improvements made to gate entry across the installation.