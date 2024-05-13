Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Conversations on Strategy Podcast – Ep 40 – Paul Lushenko, Rob Sparrow,and Adam Henschke – AI, Trust, Culture, and the Military

    Conversations on Strategy Podcast – Ep 40 – Paul Lushenko, Rob Sparrow,and Adam Henschke – AI, Trust, Culture, and the Military

    05.15.2024

    Audio by Kristen Taylor 

    U.S. Army War College Public Affairs

    Contesting Paul Scharre’s influential vision of “centaur warfighting” and the idea that autonomous weapon systems will replace human warfighters, this podcast proposes that the manned-unmanned teams of the future are more likely to be minotaurs, teams of humans under the control, supervision, or command of artificial intelligence. It examines the likely composition of the future force and prompts a necessary conversation about the ethical issues raised by minotaur warfighting. The guests also explore culture and trust in relation to AI and the military.

    Keywords: manned-unmanned teaming, centaur warfighting, artificial intelligence, future force, ethics, trust

    E-mail usarmy.carlisle.awc.mbx.parameters@army.mil to give feedback on this podcast or the genesis article.

    Download the transcript: https://media.defense.gov/2024/May/15/2003466223/-1/-1/0/COS-40-TRANSCRIPT-LUSHENKO_SPARROW_HENSCHKE.PDF

    ethics
    trust
    manned-unmanned teaming
    future force
    artificial intelligence
    centaur warfighting

