Conversations on Strategy Podcast – Ep 40 – Paul Lushenko, Rob Sparrow,and Adam Henschke – AI, Trust, Culture, and the Military

Contesting Paul Scharre’s influential vision of “centaur warfighting” and the idea that autonomous weapon systems will replace human warfighters, this podcast proposes that the manned-unmanned teams of the future are more likely to be minotaurs, teams of humans under the control, supervision, or command of artificial intelligence. It examines the likely composition of the future force and prompts a necessary conversation about the ethical issues raised by minotaur warfighting. The guests also explore culture and trust in relation to AI and the military.



Keywords: manned-unmanned teaming, centaur warfighting, artificial intelligence, future force, ethics, trust



E-mail usarmy.carlisle.awc.mbx.parameters@army.mil to give feedback on this podcast or the genesis article.



Download the transcript: https://media.defense.gov/2024/May/15/2003466223/-1/-1/0/COS-40-TRANSCRIPT-LUSHENKO_SPARROW_HENSCHKE.PDF