Conversations on Strategy Podcast – Ep 29 – Conrad C. Crane and Brian McAllister Linn – On Today's Recruiting Crisis

Dr. Conrad C. Crane and Dr. Brian McAllister Linn address the Army’s recruiting crisis—especially for combat arms. Talent management was identified as an issue for the Army in 1907 in a General Staff report and continues to be a challenge. The results of the President’s Commission on an All-Volunteer Force in 1970 may have complicated matters further.



Read Dr. Crane’s article: https://www.realcleardefense.com/articles/2023/01/28/does_the_all-volunteer_force_have_an_expiration_date_878344.html



Read Dr. Linn’s article: https://press.armywarcollege.edu/parameters/vol53/iss3/3/



E-mail usarmy.carlisle.awc.mbx.parameters@army.mil to give feedback on this podcast or the genesis article.



Keywords: US Army history, personnel policy, talent management, Army People Strategy, all-volunteer force



Download the full transcript: https://media.defense.gov/2023/Dec/21/2003364601/-1/-1/0/COS-29-TRANSCRIPT-CRANE-LINN.PDF