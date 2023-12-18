Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Conversations on Strategy Podcast – Ep 29 – Conrad C. Crane and Brian McAllister Linn – On Today's Recruiting Crisis

    12.21.2023

    Audio by Kristen Taylor 

    U.S. Army War College Public Affairs

    Dr. Conrad C. Crane and Dr. Brian McAllister Linn address the Army’s recruiting crisis—especially for combat arms. Talent management was identified as an issue for the Army in 1907 in a General Staff report and continues to be a challenge. The results of the President’s Commission on an All-Volunteer Force in 1970 may have complicated matters further.

    Read Dr. Crane’s article: https://www.realcleardefense.com/articles/2023/01/28/does_the_all-volunteer_force_have_an_expiration_date_878344.html

    Read Dr. Linn’s article: https://press.armywarcollege.edu/parameters/vol53/iss3/3/

    E-mail usarmy.carlisle.awc.mbx.parameters@army.mil to give feedback on this podcast or the genesis article.

    Keywords: US Army history, personnel policy, talent management, Army People Strategy, all-volunteer force

    Download the full transcript: https://media.defense.gov/2023/Dec/21/2003364601/-1/-1/0/COS-29-TRANSCRIPT-CRANE-LINN.PDF

    Date Taken: 12.21.2023
    Date Posted: 12.21.2023 15:57
    Category: Newscasts
    all-volunteer force
    talent management
    US Army history
    Army People Strategy
    personnel policy

