Raven Conversations: Episode 111: 141st Air Refueling Wing Recruiters - Part 2

In this episode of Raven Conversations, we are joined by TSgt Emily Hanson and TSgt Britanny Arnald, both recruiters from the 141st Air Refueling Wing. Join us as we talk about transitioning from different branches into the Washington Air National Guard.