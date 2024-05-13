In this episode of Raven Conversations, we are joined by TSgt Emily Hanson and TSgt Britanny Arnald, both recruiters from the 141st Air Refueling Wing. Join us as we talk about transitioning from different branches into the Washington Air National Guard.
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2024 12:42
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|80476
|Filename:
|2405/DOD_110309030.mp3
|Length:
|00:09:53
|Location:
|CAMP MURRAY, WA, US
|Hometown:
|SPOKANE, WA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Raven Conversations: Episode 111: 141st Air Refueling Wing Recruiters - Part 2, by Joseph Siemandel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT