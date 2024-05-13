EUCOM Refresh August 17, 2022

On today's EUCOM Refresh:



-- Last Wednesday, Marines assigned to weapons company, battalion landing team, deployed aboard USS Kearsarge to conduct a tactical recovery of aircraft and personnel exercise in Syndalen, Finland. --



-- Onboard USS Forrest Sherman, Standing NATO Maritime Group 2 and the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group 8 conducted joint maritime and air defense exercises on Sunday while operating in the Mediterranean Sea in show of interoperable and interchangeable capabilities and strength. --



-- F-22 Raptors assigned to the 90th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron at Lask Air Base, Poland, are postured and ready to safeguard alliance territory through air shielding and defend NATO's Eastern flank on a moment's notice. --



(U.S. Department of Defense audio by Senior Airman Camerron Niewoehner)