On today's EUCOM Refresh:
-- Last Wednesday, Marines assigned to weapons company, battalion landing team, deployed aboard USS Kearsarge to conduct a tactical recovery of aircraft and personnel exercise in Syndalen, Finland. --
-- Onboard USS Forrest Sherman, Standing NATO Maritime Group 2 and the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group 8 conducted joint maritime and air defense exercises on Sunday while operating in the Mediterranean Sea in show of interoperable and interchangeable capabilities and strength. --
-- F-22 Raptors assigned to the 90th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron at Lask Air Base, Poland, are postured and ready to safeguard alliance territory through air shielding and defend NATO's Eastern flank on a moment's notice. --
(U.S. Department of Defense audio by Senior Airman Camerron Niewoehner)
|Date Taken:
|08.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2024 08:16
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|80447
|Filename:
|2405/DOD_110308215.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Artist
|SrA Camerron Niewoehner
|Conductor
|SrA Camerron Niewoehner
|Album
|SrA Camerron Niewoehner
|Track #
|29
|Disc #
|1
|Year
|2022
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|SEMBACH, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, EUCOM Refresh August 17, 2022, by SrA Camerron Niewoehner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT