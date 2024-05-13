Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    EUCOM Refresh August 17, 2022

    SEMBACH, RP, GERMANY

    08.16.2022

    Audio by Senior Airman Camerron Niewoehner 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    On today's EUCOM Refresh:

    -- Last Wednesday, Marines assigned to weapons company, battalion landing team, deployed aboard USS Kearsarge to conduct a tactical recovery of aircraft and personnel exercise in Syndalen, Finland. --

    -- Onboard USS Forrest Sherman, Standing NATO Maritime Group 2 and the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group 8 conducted joint maritime and air defense exercises on Sunday while operating in the Mediterranean Sea in show of interoperable and interchangeable capabilities and strength. --

    -- F-22 Raptors assigned to the 90th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron at Lask Air Base, Poland, are postured and ready to safeguard alliance territory through air shielding and defend NATO's Eastern flank on a moment's notice. --

    (U.S. Department of Defense audio by Senior Airman Camerron Niewoehner)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.16.2022
    Date Posted: 05.15.2024 08:16
    Location: SEMBACH, RP, DE
    NATO
    USS Kearsarge
    SNMG2
    EUCOM Refresh

