    Strategically Speaking - Interview with SACEUR Commander General Cavoli

    GERMANY

    04.22.2024

    Audio by Sgt. 1st Class Edward French 

    George C. Marshall Center for Security Studies

    Fritz Rademacher and Niec Piotr interviews the Commander of the United States European Command General Christopher Cavoli on 22 April 2024.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2024
    Date Posted: 05.13.2024 08:57
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:41:15
    Location: DE
    NATO
    SACEUR

