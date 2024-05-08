Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NEWS IN ONE May 17, 2024

    LIBREVILLE, GABON

    05.12.2024

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Krystal England 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    May is Military Appreciation Month and from May 6 to 17, about 110 U.S. personnel are participating in Obangame Express 24 alongside members from over 30 nations.

    Date Taken: 05.12.2024
    Date Posted: 05.13.2024 09:22
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 80407
    Filename: 2405/DOD_110302566.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Artist Staff Sgt. Krystal England
    Composer Staff Sgt. Krystal England
    Conductor Staff Sgt. Krystal England
    Year 2024
    Genre News
    Location: LIBREVILLE, GA
    OE 24

